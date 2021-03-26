$545.35 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $545.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.77 million to $548.80 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $782.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $61.00.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

