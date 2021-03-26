54,162 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,371. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on FANG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

