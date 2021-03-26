$512.70 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $512.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $535.50 million and the lowest is $489.20 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $498.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,569. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.45.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

