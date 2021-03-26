44,503 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.45% of Roth CH Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at $2,985,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCH opened at $29.29 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition I Co. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

