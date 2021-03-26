4,450,000 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Purchased by Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.

Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,979,000. Rocket Companies comprises about 20.9% of Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 72,615 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of RKT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.27. 51,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,141,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.