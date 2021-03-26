38,899 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.27 and a one year high of $195.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

