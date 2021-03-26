3,776 Shares in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

