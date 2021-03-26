3,578 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $414,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.56. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

Several research firms have commented on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King upped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $324,478.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,075 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.