$330.85 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report $330.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $330.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.70 million. Coherent posted sales of $293.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COHR opened at $257.50 on Friday. Coherent has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

