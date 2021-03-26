300,000 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSKR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

NYSE FSKR opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

