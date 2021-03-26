296,838 Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Acquired by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 296,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000. Trillium Therapeutics comprises about 1.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. 27,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,654. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.27.

In related news, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,293.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,263 shares of company stock valued at $661,672 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. Bloom Burton downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

