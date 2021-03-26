$294.50 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $237.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $130.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,809.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

