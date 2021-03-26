292,030 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 292,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. 98,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,358,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

