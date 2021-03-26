2,909 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Entegris by 66.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after acquiring an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,830. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

