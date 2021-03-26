2,470 Shares in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ManTech International by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ManTech International by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MANT stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.