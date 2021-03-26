2,241 Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Innospec by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $100.41 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CL King raised their price target on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

