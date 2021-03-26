$21.55 Million in Sales Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce sales of $21.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $21.80 million. First Bank posted sales of $17.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $82.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 68,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,936. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $224.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.