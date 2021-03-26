200,000 Shares in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $10,030,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,965,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,051,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,226,000.

MAAC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,621. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

