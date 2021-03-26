$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,691. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN opened at $37.44 on Friday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

