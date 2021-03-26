1,947,724 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,947,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,938,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,436,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,885 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,199. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

