185 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

MELI opened at $1,402.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,683.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,502.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8,765.08 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.04 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

