1,814 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $679,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

XAR stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $128.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88.

