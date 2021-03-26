180 Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 13,476 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 670% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,750 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 749,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,108. 180 Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38.

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

