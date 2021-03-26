175,000 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVSVU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $13,406,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,337,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,380,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,349,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

SVSVU stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 19,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,855. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVSVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.