170,591 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,722,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $18,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $11,864,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

CLDX stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

