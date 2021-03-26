162,000 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MFA Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after buying an additional 2,950,035 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $7,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $9,886,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in MFA Financial by 451.5% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,102,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 902,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MFA Financial by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,820,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 644,637 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MFA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

