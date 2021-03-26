15,705 Shares in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,500,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFHT opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

There is no company description available for Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp.

