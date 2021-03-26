154 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Ade LLC

Ade LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.76. 396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $402.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,871 shares of company stock worth $4,318,065 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

