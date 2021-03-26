$15.11 Billion in Sales Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce sales of $15.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.35 billion and the lowest is $13.36 billion. The Boeing reported sales of $16.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year sales of $80.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.36 billion to $86.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $89.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.36 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $7.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.19. 27,379,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,743,494. The company has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average of $199.67.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

