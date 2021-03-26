14,182 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $157,685,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $104,257,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $70,756,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $251.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.