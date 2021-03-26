14,054 Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,518,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,571 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 201.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 93,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,235 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $186,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,284,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,785,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 6,463 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $66,116.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,517.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,258 shares of company stock valued at $279,476. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBYI opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

