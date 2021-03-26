13,553 Shares in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 993,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $50,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.03 million, a PE ratio of 228.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,440.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,864,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,506,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

