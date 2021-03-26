13,499 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $7.11 on Friday, hitting $185.60. The stock had a trading volume of 285,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,073. The stock has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.07 and a 52-week high of $182.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

