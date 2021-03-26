$115.00 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $115.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.80 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $458.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.90 million to $462.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $460.95 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $461.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $114.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

BancFirst stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In other news, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $266,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock worth $9,428,486. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $13,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BancFirst by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

