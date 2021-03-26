$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $82.90 and a 12-month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,581 shares of company stock worth $5,745,082. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

