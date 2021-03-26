$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.36. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $251,458.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,403,984.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 81.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.06. 316,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $122.36. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $101.21 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

