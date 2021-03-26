$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.69. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,162,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,435,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after buying an additional 52,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.67. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $160.14.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

