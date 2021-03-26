$0.47 EPS Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.37. 27,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,331. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -67.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

