ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE ZIM opened at $23.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $28.78.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

