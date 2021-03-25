ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

