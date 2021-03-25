Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zendesk by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $147,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN opened at $129.01 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day moving average is $129.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

