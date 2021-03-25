Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €117.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.47 ($115.85).

Shares of ZAL opened at €86.48 ($101.74) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.14. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

