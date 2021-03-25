Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Get WNS alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WNS. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.73.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 1,606.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 110,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 104,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $874,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WNS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.