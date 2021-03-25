Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) to “Hold”

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on RVMD. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.54. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,700,770.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.