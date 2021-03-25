Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) to Hold

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of JDWPY remained flat at $$96.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $34.94 and a 12-month high of $96.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.97.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

