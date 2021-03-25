Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to “Hold”

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of AVYA opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avaya has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

