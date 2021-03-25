Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Hold

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $447.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $30,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.