Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $17.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.