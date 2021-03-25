Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Hold

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $308.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Facebook is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is a major growth driver. Strong advertising revenues were driven by a strong holiday shopping season for retail that benefited from the ongoing shift to online commerce. Facebook expects year-over-year growth rates in total revenues to remain stable or modestly accelerate on a sequential basis in the first and second quarters of 2021. However, the company expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company also believes that Apple has become its biggest competitor. Moreover, increasing regulatory headwinds in the EU and other countries is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.24.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390,817 shares of company stock worth $373,444,082 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

