Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) to Sell

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crawford United from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS CRAWA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.98. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. Crawford United has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.18. Crawford United had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

